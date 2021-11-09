Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Tops $71.20

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $109.67 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $71.20 or 0.00103893 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.54 or 0.00251776 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00131390 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00002890 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

