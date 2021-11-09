Glitch Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.73 Million (GLCH)

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Glitch has a market cap of $135.41 million and $4.73 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Glitch coin can now be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00002492 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Glitch has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00077466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00082859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00095251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.26 or 1.00052421 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,777.98 or 0.06972063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00020294 BTC.

About Glitch

Glitch’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

