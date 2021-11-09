Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX) Director Acquires $18,750,000.50 in Stock

Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX) Director Carl L. Gordon bought 5,357,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $18,750,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OTC:CMPX traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $3.74. 199,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,159. Compass Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

