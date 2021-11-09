Mark E. Tryniski Sells 13,020 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total transaction of $2,037,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of CNMD traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.56. 179,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,256. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $159.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.29 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.60.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in CONMED by 118.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 645,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,327,000 after acquiring an additional 350,239 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 77.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,654,000 after buying an additional 329,938 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the second quarter worth $37,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 1,826.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,136,000 after buying an additional 207,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 142.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,939,000 after buying an additional 204,751 shares during the last quarter.
CONMED Company Profile
CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.
