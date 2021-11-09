Mark E. Tryniski Sells 13,020 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total transaction of $2,037,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CNMD traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.56. 179,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,256. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $159.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $248.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.29 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in CONMED by 118.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 645,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,327,000 after acquiring an additional 350,239 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 77.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 755,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,654,000 after buying an additional 329,938 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the second quarter worth $37,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 1,826.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,136,000 after buying an additional 207,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 142.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,939,000 after buying an additional 204,751 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

