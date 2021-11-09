Insider Selling: Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.73. 746,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,617. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.
Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TXRH. Raymond James dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $619,152,000 after purchasing an additional 171,315 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,854 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,687,000 after purchasing an additional 662,658 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,277,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,105,000 after purchasing an additional 480,603 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,749,000 after purchasing an additional 66,723 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Texas Roadhouse Company Profile
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
