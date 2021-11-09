Insider Selling: Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.73. 746,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,617. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXRH. Raymond James dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $619,152,000 after purchasing an additional 171,315 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,854 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,687,000 after purchasing an additional 662,658 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,277,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,105,000 after purchasing an additional 480,603 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,749,000 after purchasing an additional 66,723 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.