Hegic Price Reaches $0.15 (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Hegic coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hegic has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. Hegic has a total market cap of $95.15 million and approximately $31.11 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00050179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.35 or 0.00222311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00095255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011373 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Hegic Profile

HEGIC is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 621,810,734 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

