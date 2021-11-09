Covalent (CQT) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Covalent coin can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00001638 BTC on exchanges. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $55.74 million and $7.76 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Covalent has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00077466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00082859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00095251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,566.26 or 1.00052421 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,777.98 or 0.06972063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00020294 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CQTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.