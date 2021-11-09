$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.92. Service Co. International posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCI. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Service Co. International stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,544. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $70.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.88. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,172,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,527.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,034,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213,908 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,973,000 after purchasing an additional 315,699 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,227,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,776,000 after purchasing an additional 130,039 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,466,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,440,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,816,000 after purchasing an additional 81,096 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

