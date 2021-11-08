Verso Price Hits $0.12 (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. During the last week, Verso has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar. Verso has a market cap of $5.53 million and $173,555.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00078296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00083278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00096071 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,795.70 or 1.00089488 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,758.64 or 0.07025363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00020517 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

