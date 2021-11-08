Cloudbric (CLBK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $402,033.00

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $10.29 million and approximately $402,033.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cloudbric coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00050455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.01 or 0.00224424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.87 or 0.00095774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011490 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Cloudbric Coin Profile

Cloudbric (CRYPTO:CLBK) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,684,017 coins. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

