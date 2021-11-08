Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.89.

VVV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE VVV traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,776. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.35. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $36.21.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Valvoline by 59.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 230,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 85,646 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Valvoline by 2.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 62,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline in the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 166.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Valvoline by 101.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 178,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 89,841 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

