Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Grupo Santander assumed coverage on Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective on the stock.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

OTCMKTS AFLYY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.36. 36,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,584. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.55. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $6.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06.

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.