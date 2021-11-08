Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.43.

Several analysts have recently commented on AKRO shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 18,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $455,790.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $269,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,280 shares of company stock worth $913,566 over the last three months. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 107.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 60.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 77.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 188,050.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKRO stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,959. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $894.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.50. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $34.87.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.11). Research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

