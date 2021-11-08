SparksPay (SPK) Price Up 23.9% Over Last Week

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar. SparksPay has a market cap of $56,705.42 and $9.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000035 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 203.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 11,726,026 coins and its circulating supply is 10,492,654 coins. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

