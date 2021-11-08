Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.41 Million

Brokerages forecast that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) will report sales of $23.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.81 million. RedHill Biopharma reported sales of $20.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full year sales of $90.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $88.90 million to $92.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $125.68 million, with estimates ranging from $121.16 million to $130.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 303.29% and a negative net margin of 112.40%. The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million.

RDHL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

NASDAQ:RDHL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.10. 315,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,861. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $238.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

