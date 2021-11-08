$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will report $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.77. Mondelez International posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $61.88. 4,317,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,966,190. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.94. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $65.60.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

