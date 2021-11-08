eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

Get eXp World alerts:

EXPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

NASDAQ:EXPI traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.78. 1,043,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.28 and a beta of 3.01. eXp World has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.24.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. eXp World’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $638,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $2,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 438,000 shares of company stock worth $19,934,660 in the last ninety days. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in eXp World during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the third quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in eXp World by 451.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eXp World (EXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.