Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $723.46.

Several brokerages have commented on ALGN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of ALGN stock traded up $23.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $710.87. The company had a trading volume of 876,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,951. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $668.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $640.40. Align Technology has a one year low of $439.71 and a one year high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 76.44, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 185.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 501,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,203,000 after purchasing an additional 325,499 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 998.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 262,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,152,000 after purchasing an additional 238,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,167,670,000 after purchasing an additional 213,951 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter worth $127,193,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter worth $97,252,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

