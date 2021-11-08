Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $310-312 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.41 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.410-$2.410 EPS.

ENV traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $82.96. 288,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,950. Envestnet has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $88.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.67.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

