Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.177-1.179 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.410-$2.410 EPS.
Shares of ENV stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.96. 288,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,950. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.43 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.
Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Envestnet Company Profile
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
