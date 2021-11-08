Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.177-1.179 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Envestnet also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.410-$2.410 EPS.

Shares of ENV stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.96. 288,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,950. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.43 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Envestnet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

