Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cabot updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.200-$5.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.20-$5.60 EPS.

NYSE:CBT traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,334. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Cabot has a 1 year low of $39.31 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average of $55.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -60.90 and a beta of 1.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cabot stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,894 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Cabot worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

CBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

