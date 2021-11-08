Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.25. 404,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,009. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.44. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $196.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,077 shares of company stock worth $93,764 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bandwidth stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,866 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.17% of Bandwidth worth $40,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BAND shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.77.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

