Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $1.01

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 8th. Wanchain has a market cap of $194.49 million and approximately $6.42 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.78 or 0.00132634 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.86 or 0.00462176 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00015715 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00066096 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008744 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000495 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,097,109 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

