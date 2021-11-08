DAOstack (GEN) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.37 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 8th. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for $0.0688 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and $254,407.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAOstack has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,651.25 or 0.99937998 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00054598 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00041131 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.91 or 0.00670541 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000142 BTC.

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

