ReapChain (REAP) 1-Day Volume Hits $824,889.00

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. In the last week, ReapChain has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One ReapChain coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ReapChain has a market capitalization of $16.30 million and approximately $824,889.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReapChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00050563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.09 or 0.00224683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00095990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011492 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ReapChain Coin Profile

ReapChain (REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

Buying and Selling ReapChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReapChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReapChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReapChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReapChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.