$55.33 Million in Sales Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to report sales of $55.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.36 million to $63.80 million. Ready Capital posted sales of $23.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 135.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year sales of $183.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $161.24 million to $196.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $217.82 million, with estimates ranging from $162.62 million to $263.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 1,587.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ready Capital by 79.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. 461,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,576. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average is $15.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

