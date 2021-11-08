Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Receives C$32.00 Average PT from Analysts

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on H. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Hydro One alerts:

H traded down C$0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting C$30.20. The company had a trading volume of 815,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,259. The company has a market cap of C$18.07 billion and a PE ratio of 19.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$30.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.75, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$26.38 and a 1-year high of C$32.14.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.6300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.2663 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is presently 65.01%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.