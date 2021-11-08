Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRGLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock remained flat at $$43.25 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 92 shares, compared to its average volume of 406. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average is $44.60. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $1.3995 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

