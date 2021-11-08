HempCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.57 Million (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. HempCoin has a total market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $2,078.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,522.93 or 1.00052435 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00054650 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00041211 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.98 or 0.00672681 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000143 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,018,732 coins and its circulating supply is 263,883,582 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

