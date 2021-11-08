Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.83.

LOB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of LOB stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.13. 263,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.51. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.05.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 3.22%.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,529,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diane Beth Glossman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $734,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,868 shares of company stock valued at $7,038,211. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,986,000 after purchasing an additional 61,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 544.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 49,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

