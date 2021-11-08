Analysts Anticipate Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to Post -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.32). Aquestive Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

AQST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,659. The stock has a market cap of $247.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 3.51. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $8.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 929.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 323,269 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

