Brokerages Anticipate JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for JOYY’s earnings. JOYY reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 97.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that JOYY will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow JOYY.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter. JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Benchmark lowered their price target on JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.59. 653,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,494. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. JOYY has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $148.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. JOYY’s payout ratio is presently -93.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of JOYY by 38.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

