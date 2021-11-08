Brokerages Anticipate Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Check-Cap reported earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Check-Cap.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

CHEK has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Check-Cap in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.05. 1,227,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,122,666. Check-Cap has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $4.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21. The company has a market cap of $48.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the second quarter valued at $3,346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Check-Cap in the second quarter worth about $630,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Check-Cap in the first quarter worth about $560,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check-Cap in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Check-Cap in the first quarter worth about $108,000. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

