Klimatas (KTS) Market Cap Hits $8,307.29

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $8,307.29 and $78.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.