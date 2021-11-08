Mirrored Twitter Hits One Day Volume of $55,433.00 (mTWTR)

Mirrored Twitter (CURRENCY:mTWTR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Twitter has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored Twitter has a total market cap of $19.89 million and approximately $55,433.00 worth of Mirrored Twitter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Twitter coin can now be purchased for approximately $56.86 or 0.00084259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00078304 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00082498 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.53 or 0.00097097 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,514.60 or 1.00040084 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,754.48 or 0.07044974 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00020523 BTC.

Mirrored Twitter Profile

Mirrored Twitter’s total supply is 349,745 coins. Mirrored Twitter’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Twitter is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Twitter is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Twitter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Twitter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Twitter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Twitter using one of the exchanges listed above.

