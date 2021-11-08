MimbleWimbleCoin Trading 15.3% Lower Over Last Week (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.28 or 0.00004859 BTC on major exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $35.38 million and $132,589.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.33 or 0.00325000 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00013856 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 57.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,790,112 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

