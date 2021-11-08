Equities research analysts expect GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) to announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. GreenSky reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. GreenSky had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. GreenSky’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSKY. TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, GreenSky currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 4.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,814,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 75,947 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 97.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 36,362 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 26.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 835,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 172,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in GreenSky by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSKY traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $12.12. The company had a trading volume of 656,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,660. GreenSky has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.42.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

