Equities research analysts expect GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) to announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. GreenSky reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.
On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GreenSky.
GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. GreenSky had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. GreenSky’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 4.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,814,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 75,947 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 97.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 36,362 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in shares of GreenSky by 26.1% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 835,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 172,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in GreenSky by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GSKY traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $12.12. The company had a trading volume of 656,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,660. GreenSky has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.42.
GreenSky Company Profile
GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
