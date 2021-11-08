New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.18)-($0.15) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $198-202 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.22 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.600-$-0.540 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.17.

Shares of NEWR traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,079,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,520. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. New Relic has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $91.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.92.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $2,445,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $298,254.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,963 shares of company stock worth $7,723,994 in the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Relic stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

