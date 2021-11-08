National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.24 million. The firm’s revenue was up 428.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Shares of NCMI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 729,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,914. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $315.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush raised shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

In other news, insider Scott D. Felenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National CineMedia stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.08% of National CineMedia worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

