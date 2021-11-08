Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.78 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

Shares of ENV stock traded down $1.01 on Monday, hitting $82.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 296.29 and a beta of 1.22. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.38.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

