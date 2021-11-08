Karbo Market Capitalization Hits $1.44 Million (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last seven days, Karbo has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. Karbo has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $39.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Karbo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.11 or 0.00407521 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 95.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo Profile

Karbo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,257,615 coins. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

Buying and Selling Karbo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KRBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.