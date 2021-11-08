USDK (USDK) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.69 million and approximately $167.48 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One USDK coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00078059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00083299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.85 or 0.00097542 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,332.89 or 0.99740119 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,757.92 or 0.07047904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00020490 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

