Brokerages Anticipate CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) to post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CCC Intelligent Solutions.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $15.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $166.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.00 million.

CCCS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,109. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $16.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,027,000.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

