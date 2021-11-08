-$0.04 EPS Expected for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). 9 Meters Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 9 Meters Biopharma.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.04.

NMTR traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,022,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,714,253. 9 Meters Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -0.24.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 73,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $99,999.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Temperato acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,102,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,648.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 156,529 shares of company stock worth $192,569. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,484,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723,490 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,925,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,373,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,365 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 2,367.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,165,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 3,037,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,274,000. 35.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

