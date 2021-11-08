DXdao Reaches Market Cap of $32.47 Million (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for about $658.44 or 0.00975353 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DXdao has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. DXdao has a total market cap of $32.47 million and approximately $261,806.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.41 or 0.00373898 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXD is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DXdao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

