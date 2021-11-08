HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Hits $0.82

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $284.35 million and approximately $70,627.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001208 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SSV Network (SSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00019800 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 106.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded down 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.42 or 0.00092456 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

