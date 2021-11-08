Zano (ZANO) Market Cap Achieves $36.87 Million

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Zano has a total market capitalization of $36.87 million and $149,466.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $3.38 or 0.00005012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zano has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,485.18 or 0.99965714 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00055154 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.30 or 0.00329289 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.32 or 0.00530774 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.24 or 0.00160331 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00013857 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001373 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,924,285 coins and its circulating supply is 10,894,785 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

