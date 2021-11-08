Analyzing CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) & Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) and Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for CVRx and Merit Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVRx 0 0 4 0 3.00 Merit Medical Systems 0 1 6 0 2.86

CVRx presently has a consensus price target of $25.06, indicating a potential upside of 34.63%. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $74.14, indicating a potential upside of 6.39%. Given CVRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CVRx is more favorable than Merit Medical Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of CVRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CVRx and Merit Medical Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVRx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Merit Medical Systems $963.88 million 4.07 -$9.84 million $0.76 91.70

CVRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Merit Medical Systems.

Profitability

This table compares CVRx and Merit Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVRx N/A N/A N/A Merit Medical Systems 4.10% 12.81% 7.64%

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats CVRx on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CVRx Company Profile

CVRx, Inc. develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs. The company serves patients and healthcare professionals. CVRx, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It has operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, and internationally.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups. The Endoscopy segment integrates non-vascular stent technology with balloon dilators, inflation devices, guide wires, procedure kits, and other devices that are used by gastroenterologists, endoscopists, pulmonologists, and thoracic and general surgeons. The company was founded by Fred P. Lampropoulos, Darla Gill, Kent W. Stanger, and William Padilla in July 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, UT.

