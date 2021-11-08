$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) to report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Del Taco Restaurants reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Del Taco Restaurants.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ TACO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.58. 124,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,899. The company has a market cap of $312.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.98. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 67.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,402,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after purchasing an additional 964,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 918.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 588,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 50.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 268,434 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 884.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 150,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 135,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 607.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 135,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 116,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

