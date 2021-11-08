Analysts Anticipate TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $791.56 Million

Analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will announce sales of $791.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $793.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $789.80 million. TEGNA reported sales of $937.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TEGNA will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of TGNA stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.92. 1,420,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,469. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $582,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in TEGNA by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 30,368 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TEGNA by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,349,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,568,000 after acquiring an additional 195,310 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

